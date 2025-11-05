A council is planning to introduce mobility scooter charging and storage pods, following fire safety concerns.

South Kesteven District Council said it is looking at setting up the pods close to its sheltered housing complexes, which are specifically designed for elderly and disabled people.

Mobility scooter charging and storage pods are being introduced. Photo: stock

The district council said it has consulted with residents and found that many mobility scooters and vehicles are being stored inside or very close to buildings, posing a fire risk.

At a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, November 4, councillors approved a mobility vehicle policy, subject to minor amendments being made following any required policy or regulation changes.

The authority said the new pods will be introduced in a ‘phased approach’ which will start with residents in the sheltered housing with the highest number of mobility vehicles which pose the biggest threat to health and safety.

A spokesperson for the district council said a decision has not yet been made on which areas will get the pods first.

Coun Virginia Moran. Photo LDRS

Coun Virginia Moran (Independent), the cabinet member for housing who represents the Market Deeping and West Deeping ward, said: “I wanted to mention that this came about as a result of a far larger piece of work that we’re doing regarding the 36 sheltered housing schemes that we have, which encompasses all sorts of things.

“But it became apparent that there were some very unusual ways in which people were charging their mobility scooters and how they were storing them.

“We took the view, for the safety of everybody, that we have a policy. Mobility scooters and other battery operated vehicles are a fire risk.”

Coun Moran said the policy was in response to the “increasing popularity” of mobility scooters and vehicles in the district.

She added: “The intention is to install charging and storage pods so that residents have somewhere secure to put their mobility scooters.

“Somewhere where there is a charging point so they can charge it as and when they like - once a week or seven times a week, or whatever.

“That’s just going to be charged on a per cost basis. There’s no uplift in that. It’ll just be whatever the current rate is.”

Deeping St James councillor Phil Dilks (Independent), cabinet member for planning, said he supported the policy.

He added: “I really welcome that we’re going to put the charging pods up in a safe way that’s going to be avoiding hanging cables out of windows and causing trip hazards and all the rest.

“As has been said, they can be a fire risk, particularly when parked in corridors. That’s not just a fire risk. It’s a risk to people’s lives.

“If we were to have an incident and one of these things was preventing people from either getting in or getting out of the accommodation, that could lead to loss of life.”

Coun Richard Cleaver (Independent), cabinet member for property and engagement, said he was pleased to see the policy being introduced.

The councillor, who represents the Stamford St John’s ward, said: “I would like to say that the insurance policy requirement that we’ve put in is absolutely the right thing to do. People do need to be insured.

“We do need to make sure that everybody using these is properly protected by insurance. That’s a very responsible thing for us to do to protect everybody.

“I just wanted to reiterate that, as a council, we are committed to ensuring that there is sufficient, safe and convenient storage for mobility vehicles in all of our sheltered housing complexes and residents will not need to pay anything towards the building costs of the new storage areas.”

The district council said the policy would be reviewed every six to 12 months to assess whether any changes are required.