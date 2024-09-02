Money which had been set aside for new playground equipment has been diverted to a different project.

Stamford Rugby Club will now receive an additional £55,000 towards the cost of refurbishing its clubhouse.

The sports club had already been promised money from South Kesteven District Council as part of a planning agreement with a housing developer.

Stamford Rugby Club hopes to rebuild its clubhouse

This will now be supplemented by a further grant which had originally been set aside for equipment at the Lonsdale Way play area in Stamford.

Cabinet member for planning at SKDC, Phil Dilks (Ind) said: “As there is currently no requirement for new equipment, this allocation is being transferred to the rugby club project.”

Stamford Rugby Club recently scaled back its plans having initially set out to raise £1million to completely rebuild the clubhouse and changing rooms at Empingham Road playing fields. Multiple factors, including the rising cost of materials and delays in transferring the club’s lease from South Kesteven District Council to Stamford Town Council, forced the committee to rethink its plans.

Councillor Richard Cleaver (Ind), who represents Stamford St John's on the district council, said: "I am pleased to report that the rugby club is now to receive £297,890 as part of the planning process, from a total of £322,470 which has also benefited Stamford Indoor Bowls Club, Stamford Outdoor Bowls and Stamford Lions Club."

The money came from a planning agreement known as a S106 allocation in relation to the Stamford West development.