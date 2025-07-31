Coach parking could be increased in the summer due to the number of visitors coming to Stamford.

Four ‘official’ spaces are available at Stamford Bus Station for coaches, which often bring day-trippers or people stopping off for a break on a long journey.

But on some days more than 10 coaches have been vying for spaces and Coun Richard Cleaver, an Independent councillor for Stamford on Lincolnshire County Council and South Kesteven District Council, is looking into using Stamford School’s parking spaces during the school holidays.

Mike Sockett from Stamford Visitor Centre welcomes people arriving by coach at Stamford bus station this summer. Photo: Iliffe Media

Stamford’s economy is boosted each summer by visitors to the town.