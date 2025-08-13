People are being encouraged to help a town-based charity which is on the move.

Having opened a hub in Broad Street, five years ago, at the end of next month MindSpace Stamford is relocating a few doors down, to number 6 Red Lion Street.

The charity’s trustees had wanted larger premises to broaden the mental wellbeing services offered, and to enable its next-door neighbour, Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre, to continue its own expansion.

Pip Tiffin from MindSpace outside the new premises, which the charity will occupy from the end of September. Photo: Iliffe Media

Number 6 Red Lion Street was occupied by B’Spoke Hair and Beauty, but this has moved to Stamford High Street, opposite the former Wilko.

Speaking about the move, Pip Tiffin from MindSpace said they hoped tradespeople and those with the right skills can help with painting, decorating and cleaning before the new premises opens, and to transfer furniture and other items on moving day.

“We also hope people can support our expansion through donations,” she added. “We only receive a small amount from the NHS and their money can only be spent on specific things.

The downstairs of the new premises will provide space for a café and more. Photo: Iliffe Media

“Monetary donations - whether from individuals, companies or fundraising events - are spent on providing the bulk of our support and activities in the local community, which help prevent mental wellbeing issues from developing and taking hold, or support people recovering their mental wellbeing.

“Before we move, businesses and individuals will also be able to shop from a wish list, which will include items such as furnishings and cushions, so we can create the comfort and cosiness that put people at their ease when they visit MindSpace,” she said.

Activities held in the MindSpace hub include mindfulness, art and crafts, group meetings that help who hoard, who want to reduce their drinking, or improve their wellbeing by having a listening ear. These include Sue Ryder’s grief counselling, daytime ‘tea and chat’ sessions, and an evening café.

Beka Avery, who chairs the charity’s trustees, said: “We want this to be a vibrant hub, full of life and warmth that is there for everyone as they navigate the ups and downs that life brings.”

The upstairs of the new premises has space for groups to be held. Photo: Iliffe Media

The new premises in Red Lion Street will comprise a ground floor café at the front, with a room for one-to-one and private meetings behind, plus an accessible toilet.

Upstairs will be another room for groups to meet, a room for Citizens Advice, a staff office and a kitchen.

MindSpace, which announced its move to supporters yesterday by email, has said groups and activities will be running to the normal schedule during the move.

The MindSpace hub in Broad Street is moving at the end of September. Photo: Iliffe Media

For details of how to help MindSpace with its move, and more about the charity’s activities, visit mindspacestamford.com, email info@mindspacestamford.com or phone 07563 385273.