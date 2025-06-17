A garden which attracted hundreds of visitors and raised £4,000 for charity last year is opening again.

Home Farm, between Little Casterton and Ryhall, features about 120 different roses in bloom including the striped fuchsia and white petaled King’s rose unveiled by rose breeder David Austin at the Chelsea Flower Show in May.

Visitors to the garden of Steve and Karen Bourne will also see a newly created herbaceous ‘hot bed’, which creates a contrast in style and plant species to other beds in the garden.

Steve and Karen Bourne take a moment to relax at the end of their open garden weekend in 2024

Homemade cakes, teas and coffees will be available and entry is £5 between 11am and 4pm on Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22. All proceeds go to the National Garden Scheme charity, which supports Marie Curie, Macmillan Cancer Support, Hospice UK, The Queen’s Nursing Institute and Parkinson’s UK.

From the A6121 through Ryhall, visitors should exit the mini-roundabout towards Tolethorpe. Home Farm is on the left, before reaching the Tolethorpe Hall turn.