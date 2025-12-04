More than £3m has been invested in better broadband but thousands of people are still missing out.

Openreach has invested £3.3m in the new full fibre network for Stamford, meaning that more than 11,000 homes and businesses, equating to 80 per cent of properties, can make the switch - but thousands haven’t done so.

Full fibre technology offers a faster, more reliable broadband connection. The technology enables locals to connect multiple devices at gigabit-capable speeds and will help businesses trade online and compete for decades to come.

Openreach engineers at work. Photo: Supplied

People living in Stamford can see if they can upgrade to full fibre by visiting Openreach’s full fibre checker.

Kasam Hussain, Openreach’s partnership director for Lincolnshire, said: “Fast and reliable full fibre broadband gives households and businesses a significant boost. As the UK’s leading provider of fibre infrastructure, Openreach is at the forefront of the digital transformation, connecting communities all over the UK and future-proofing the network for decades to come.

“Our extensive network - the largest in the UK – means residents can shop around and find the best deals that suit their needs. But it’s important to remember that upgrades don’t happen automatically. People need to order it to take advantage of the technology.”