More than 200 properties are without electricity after a power cut.

National Grid says that a ‘fault on the high voltage network’ is affecting 231 premises in and around Stamford.

The incident was reported at about 11.30am and engineers are hoping to restore power by 1pm.

The area affected by the power cut. Photo: National Gird

A National Grid update explained: “We are aware of this power cut outage which was raised at 11.30am this morning and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing.”