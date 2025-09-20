This Rutland Day I was enormously proud to see our gold and green colours flying in Parliament in the shadow of Big Ben for the first time ever, writes Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns (Con).

I made the request to Mr Speaker to fly the Rutland flag, and I am very grateful to him for agreeing so I could make my own small contribution to our celebrations, especially given the threats our county faces. It truly is our people and sense of community that makes Rutland such a special place.

Following my letter to the leader of Lincolnshire County Council asking for the council to reconsider their decision not to hold a consultation event in Stamford on local government re-organisation, i am relieved a consultation event will now be held from 9.30am to 11am on Wednesday (September 24) at Stamford Library.

Rutland MP Alicia Kearns

I do recognise however that disappointingly most working people won’t be able to attend given it’s during working hours, which is why I held my meetings on local government re-organisation during the evenings.

Nonetheless, it is vital residents are properly consulted, and this gives Stamford residents the chance to have their say on these reforms which will determine how our communities are served for decades to come. Over the coming months councils have the opportunity to put forward proposals to Government that genuinely reflect the wishes of our communities, and I so hope they will genuinely listen and do just that, although at the moment I am holding my breath.

I undertook a survey on the different proposals for local government re-organisation with residents, and well over two thirds of you told me you had strong opposition to these proposals, especially abolishing district councils and Rutland County Council, and replacing them with larger unitary councils.

Moreover, across both Rutland (64%) and Stamford (75%), residents have a very strong preference for our communities to merge, and for us not to be forced into mega-councils with Leicestershire or Lincolnshire but to come together in a more representative, and local council re-organisation. I have shared the results with our councils to ensure your voices are listened to and represented in negotiations.

I have been working hard on broadband improvements. In good news for many of your broadband speeds, the first phase of the gigabit broadband rollout to fourteen South Kesteven villages has now begun! These upgrades are part of Project Gigabit designed and launched by the Conservative Government in 2021. If you haven’t been included in this rollout, rest assured I am in regular contact with the providers and more villages will be connected in the next phase.

Earlier this month Lincolnshire MPs met the policing minister to urge her to act now to prevent Lincolnshire Police declaring bankruptcy. No English police force has ever gone bankrupt, but the new Government’s funding decisions, especially the National Insurance rise which is a multi-million pound bill for the Force, has made them hit breaking point. I hope the Home Office will listen and act.

In the news this week you will have seen the decision by the Crown Prosecution Service to not provide any more evidence in the case of two men charged under the Official Secrets Act for spying on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party. Having waited two years for the trial I am understandably deeply disappointed and I will be taking the matter further.

Thank you finally to all those who made the commemorations marking the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Britain in Stamford happen. I would like to pay tribute in particular to the veterans who attended, as well as personnel from RAF Wittering, members of the Royal British Legion, local cadets, and local Coun David Wilby. The bugle was particularly moving.