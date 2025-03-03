Incidents either side of a town are causing delays on the roads.

An obstruction on the A1 southbound, just past the Great Casterton turn, has been delaying drivers since about 3.30pm today (Monday, March 3) while an accident on Ryhall Road is causing further issues.

It is understood a motorbike has crashed near Stamford Hospital on Ryhall Road, although no further details have been provided by emergency services at this time.

A motorbike is understood to have crashed on Ryhall Road, Stamford. Photo: iStock/Stephen Barnes

More details as they are made available.