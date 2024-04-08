A 26-year-old man has died in a crash involving a motorbike and a car.

The accident happened earlier today (Monday, April 8) at the junction of New Cross Road and Cliff Road in Stamford.

A white Suzuki motorbike and a silver Skoda Yeti Adventure car were involved.

New Cross Road was closed after the crash

The family of the man who was riding the motorbike have been informed of his death. They will be supported by specially trained officers.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the collision take place, or who may have captured either of the vehicles on dashcam or similar footage in the moments beforehand.

Those information that will assist the investigation shouldcontact the investigating officer by email at SCIUinvestigators@lincs.police.uk. Please refer to Incident 170 of April 8.

The road remains closed while an investigation into the crash continues.