Lincolnshire Police arrest seriously injured motorcyclist after crash in North Street, Stamford

By Chris Harby
Published: 13:24, 25 July 2025

A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries after colliding with a wall on Thursday evening.

Lincolnshire Police say investigations are ongoing after a rider left the road and hit a wall in North Street, Stamford, at around 9.30pm.

Road closures were put in place at Cliff Road to the recreation ground in North Street while emergency services responded to the collision.

Police arrested the motorcyclist on suspicion of drink-driving
The 29-year-old man is reported to have suffered serious injuries and was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

He was also arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed legal alcohol limit. Investigations are ongoing.

