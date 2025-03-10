A motorcyclist died in a crash yesterday (Sunday, March 9).

Police said a man in his 60s, who was riding a motorbike, died in the accident which happened on Stamford Road at Witham-on-the-Hill around midday.

Police stock

A grey Volvo car was also involved in the accident, which meant the road was closed until late in the evening.

A police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man at this incredibly difficult time and specially trained officers are supporting them.

“The investigation into the collision is ongoing and we are now appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the vehicles before or after the incident.”

Police are urging witnesses to call police on 101, quoting incident number 185 of March 9.