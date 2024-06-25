A 21-year-old man has died after crashing his motorcycle into a petrol pump at a services off the A1.

The motorcyclist died yesterday morning (June 24) after a crash at the BP garage in Colsterworth.

It is believed the rider exited the A1, travelled down the slip road and collided with one of the petrol pumps.

Emergency services were called to an incident at a petrol station. Photo: R. S. Mortiss

The man, from the Durham area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the scene just after 10.30am and the northbound carriageway of the A1 was blocked for a number of hours.

The BP garage was closed for the remainder of the day and is due to be re-opened today.

The junction at Colsterworth was closed. Photo: R. S. Mortiss

Lincolnshire Police is appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to email SCIUInvestigators@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 165 of June 24.

This is the second fatal crash on the A1 near Grantham in two days.

An air ambulance was called. Photo: R. S. Mortiss

A 73-year-old motorcyclist died on Sunday after collidi8ng with the central reservation of the southbound carriageway near Grantham, close to the A607 junction.



