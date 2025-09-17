A former miner and counsellor whose lives were changed on the dancefloor want to share their love of swing dancing after launching their own classes.

Gary Jones and Tracey Dean launched G&Ts Rhythm and Swing Connection in January, bringing Lindy Hop, Balboa and solo jazz dance classes to Ryhall Village Hall, with a new block of classes beginning this month.

Social swing dancing had become a way of life for the couple before they met on the dancefloor a few years ago.

“I’ve always loved music and dancing,” said Tracey, who was born in Oakham and lives in Stamford.

“I was getting to the point where I was getting fed up with the nightlife and going out clubbing, but I still wanted to dance and I wanted to learn.

“I found Lindy Hop and it escalated from there. I just wanted somewhere where I could learn to dance and feel safe going as a woman on my own.

“Lindy Hop and swing dance communities are very committed to creating safe spaces for people. It's nice to go with a group of people, but you can rock up on your own, dance with people, and feel safe.”

Tracey Dean took up swing dancing after getting fed up with nightclubs

Discovering the energetic dance style had an even bigger impact after a turbulent time in Gary’s life, leading him to run his own local dance school.

Now a carpenter and joiner, Gary had been a miner for 33 years and worked at the Daw Mill colliery, in Warwickshire, right up until it became one of the UK’s last pits to close.

“When he was made redundant, swing dancing sort of saved his mental health,” Tracey explained.

Dancing helped Gary Jones after he was made redundant from a 33-year mining career

“He went from 33 years of being in this environment, working almost seven days a week shift work, to nothing, and it was a bit of a shock to his system.

“So he got into swing dancing and always says the biggest gift he gave himself was learning to dance, because it really helped with his own mental and emotional health.”

Tracey juggles the classes with a full-time role as a school-based counsellor and is well qualified to recognise dance’s therapeutic qualities.

“It's great for relieving anxiety, putting all your troubles on a coat hanger as you step into class or a dance floor,” she said.

“There’s more and more scientific research pointing to dance being one of the best anti-depressants and anti-anxiety relievers out there.

“It's great for our fitness and our overall mobility, and it tackles modern day challenges like isolation and loneliness, so it ticks tons of boxes.”

Swing emerged from African-American culture in the 1920s, in such hotspots as Harlem, and spread into the mainstream through iconic dances like the Charleston.

Ballroom has boomed in Britain in recent years thanks to Strictly Come Dancing, and Tracey is keen to bring their beloved style out of the shadows.

“It's probably one of the least mainstream partnered social dancing communities,” Tracey said.

“Stamford had never really had its own little community for Lindy Hop and swing dancing, so we really wanted to bring it here and try to encourage people to give it a go.

“We're building up slowly and we've got a nice group forming.”

They have introduced a new structure which will open classes to everyone, including beginners.

“We can help people at whatever kind of stage or whatever their goals are as a dancer,” Tracey added.

“We start with the simple moves and make it achievable for people with some practice.

“Once you master the footwork, the rest is just making shapes and learning moves.

“I think when people give it a go, they realise this is actually really cool. It can be danced to such a broad range of music.”

While Tracey is keen to promote the community to individual women, she also believes Gary’s own background - with its echoes to the hit film Billy Elliott - proves that men should not fear cutting some rug.

“We are not targeting men, but if we can break down some barriers to men seeing themselves as dancers, that’s good,” she said.

“Gary’s story is a great one because he’s from one of the most blokey backgrounds there is.

“He wasn’t a natural dancer and had to work really hard, but he’s very committed and it gave him something to focus on when he was struggling.”

Visit tinyurl.com/RyhallDance for more details.