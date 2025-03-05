The MP for Rutland and Stamford says US president Donald Trump should not currently be welcomed on a second state visit to Britain.

Shadow Home Office minister Alicia Kearns has said in the House of Commons that “state visits should be conferred to the most honourable of allies, not to curry favour”.

She added: "No state visit should proceed until the steadfastness of the US’s commitment to her allies is assured. His Majesty should not have to carry the weight of Keir’s diplomatic failings."

Alicia Kearns speaking in The Commons

Ms Kearns called Trump’s treatment of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House "performative bullying for a US audience" and said Zelensky was "fighting for the survival of his people - an innocent people being murdered by a barbaric imperialist and dictator".

Do you think Donald Trump’s state visit should be postponed? Share your views in the comments below.