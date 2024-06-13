The candidates vying for the Rutland and Stamford seat in this year’s General Election will face questions.

Stamford Churches Together will be holding a hustings event at St George’s Church, Stamford on June 27 at 7pm.

The Rev Martyn Taylor of St George’s Church will be hosting the debate.

General Election 2024

To date, the candidates who have accepted the invitation to take part are James Moore for the Liberal Democrats, Christopher Clowes of Reform UK, Emma Baker of the Green Party, Alicia Kearns for the Conservatives and Joe Wood for Labour.

Also standing in the constituency, but who has not confirmed their attendance, is Joanna Burrows for Rejoin EU.

The Rev Martyn Taylor

Will you be attending? Let us know in the comments.



