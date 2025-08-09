With the busy summer trading months in full swing, I know many businesses in Stamford are struggling due to the bridge closure, writes Alicia Kearns (Con), MP for Rutland and Stamford.

My small way to support you is by putting an online spotlight on our shops, pubs and restaurants, starting with those closest to the bridge, and sharing your wonderful stories. So do keep an eye out, and please think about going into town to shop or supporting them online!

Alicia Kearns

Rutland’s new on-demand bus service should now have rolled out across the whole county. Using part of the £23.7 million Levelling Up Funding I secured with the then Conservative-led Rutland County Council, for the first time ever, every village in Rutland will be able to take advantage of buses! Do take up the offer of free travel which has been extended until the end of March 2026.

Following my mobile phone and broadband survey I ran earlier this year, I have been in contact with the CEOs of the main providers in our communities to investigate whether any action can be taken to improve coverage in our problem areas. I am pleased to share Openreach has looked into the broadband coldspots we identified locally, and North and South Luffenham, Market Overton, and Uppingham will receive Full Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) within the next two years. FTTP was delivered to Stamford recently and is available now to many. More news to follow!

I have been doing everything I can to Stop the Stink in Corby Glen and put an end to the horrid smells residents have been living with. I'm relieved South Kesteven District Council has now served the abatement notice I requested to Nottingham Community Housing Association, giving them six months to complete the necessary solution to abate the nuisance smells. I will continue to work to ensure we get to the end of these ongoing issues which residents have put up with for far too long.

Many of you will have followed the inquest into the death of Benedict Blythe from Stamford who tragically lost his life after an allergic reaction at school. I have written to the Prime Minister urging him to better protect children living with allergies. No parent should worry their child won’t come home from school, and I’m doing all I can in Benedict’s memory – including laying an amendment in the Lords to force Government to make our children safer at school.

This week the Conservative Group laid a motion of no confidence in the current leadership at Rutland County Council. I write before the meeting takes place, but the reason for this action is the democratic deficit of the Liberal Democrat leadership and wanting a number of decisions reversed or revisited – such as cuts to post-16 school transport.

In February Conservatives tried to secure a more democratic approach to Local Government Reform by passing an amendment requiring a non-binding vote before April of all councillors on which option councillors wanted put forward to Government (just as took place in Lincolnshire). The council leader agreed, and then backtracked, refusing to hold a vote. For months and months, councillors and I have asked the council to change course – to put more than one option for re-organisation forward to residents (not least the South Kesteven merger), and to give councillors a vote. They refused – blindly pursuing only one option, merging with North Leicestershire. If councillors did not act now, there was no other chance to change course for Rutland, it will literally be too late. The Conservative Group has said they are ready to work with the Independents in the interests of Rutland to form a coalition and offered the role of leader to the Independent group. We await the outcome of the meeting.