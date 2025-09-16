MP Alicia Kearns has used her parliamentary privilege to question why spying charges against one of her former aides have been dropped.

Prosecutors offered no evidence in their case against Christopher Berry, 33, and 30-year-old Christopher Cash – an ex-adviser to the Rutland and Stamford Conservative MP - who was accused of spying for China.

Police arrested the pair in March 2024 on suspicion of handing information to China between December 2021 and February 2023.

Alicia Kearns, MP for Rutland and Stamford. Image: UK Parliament

Cash worked alongside former Tory leadership candidate Tom Tugendhat and Mrs Kearns, who chaired the Commons foreign affairs committee.

He was also director of the China Research Group, a thinktank set up by Tory MPs in April 2000, which according to its website aims to ‘promote debate and fresh thinking about how Britain should respond to the rise of China.’

Mrs Kearns, speaking in Parliament for the first time since giving birth to her daughter in April, told the House on Monday: “From a securities perspective, today’s events are disastrous.

“They will embolden our enemies and make us look unwilling to defend our own nation, even when attacked in this place, the mother of all parliaments.

“I am relieved that the National Security Act will make it safer and easier in future to prosecute foreign spies, but I urge the minister to reform the Treason Act so that traitors are prosecuted and face justice, put China in the enhanced tier, and support private prosecution.

“It remains unclear to me why Chris Cash and Christopher Berry cannot be prosecuted under the Official Secrets Act,” she added.

“The evidence shows a clear line between those two, the United Front Work Department and the politburo - the very top of the Chinese Communist party.

“The information shared was prejudicial to the safety and interests of the UK, and I believe it put Members at personal risk.

“My right honourable friend, the member for Tonbridge (Mr Tugendhat), was told by agency heads that the evidence was overwhelming and the case beyond doubt.

“Counter-terrorism police this morning agreed and said the same to me - that the evidential standard had been met at the time of charges.”

Ms Kearns went on to ask why the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had dropped its case if it was a “slam dunk” and said that whoever was responsible for the climbdown had “weakened the defence of our country”.

Security minister Dan Jarvis admitted that the CPS’s independent decision also came as a surprise to him, saying: “On her assessment of the decision that has been made, I completely understand why she has arrived at that conclusion, as will members right across the house.

“In my opening remarks, I expressed my extreme disappointment at the decision that has been made.

“These remarks, and the judgments people are forming in the House this afternoon, will be heard by the CPS.

“As I have said previously, I am not able to speculate on the reason why the CPS has taken this decision.

“I am extremely disappointed that it has done so, but I will do everything I can to ensure that Government are organised so that we can ensure we have the resources in the right place to stand against the threats that we face.”

Cash, speaking outside the Old Bailey in London, said: “The last two-and-a-half years have been a nightmare for me and my family.

“My liberty has been severely curtailed and I’ve had to deal with the anxiety of facing such a serious charge.

“My freedoms have been restricted and I’ve missed significant family events and milestones.

“In short, my life has been put on hold and I won’t be able to get the lost time back.”