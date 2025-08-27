An MP has called for allergy safety policies to become compulsory in all schools in England following the death of a five-year-old boy.

An eight-day inquest held last month found that Benedict Blythe died after accidentally being given cow's milk protein at Barnack Primary School in December 2021, despite the school knowing he had a severe allergy.

Benedict Blythe. Photo: supplied

In reponse, Stamford and Rutland MP Alicia Kearns has written an allergy safety amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill.

It has now been tabled by Baroness Prentis in the House of Lords and has cross-party support.

Measures include developing individual healthcare and anaphylaxis action plans for all pupils with allergies in which every allergic reaction must be recorded.

Stamford and Rutland MP Alicia Kearns

Schools would also have to buy and store in-date adrenaline auto-injectors and provide training for staff on how to administer them, as well as training on allergy awareness.

The inquest jury was told that two adrenaline auto-injectors were administered after Benedict fell unconscious, but were used too late to save him.

“If passed, it will require schools to follow best practice to ensure allergy safety and allow every child to be safer in school,” Mrs Kearns said.

Benedict Blythe with his parents Helen and Pete, and sister Etta. Photo: supplied

“I want to pay tribute to Helen Blythe, whose tireless campaigning, research and advocacy has brought allergy safety in schools to the heart of Parliament and Government.

“I will be pushing for support across the House of Lords this summer and hope when Parliament returns, we can finally secure the changes needed to make all schools allergy safe in Benedict’s memory.”

Benedict’s parents, Helen and Peter, who established a foundation in their son’s name in 2021 and have campaigned for improvements, welcomed the news.

“We are so grateful to Alicia for her incredible support and determination in driving forward this vital step,” a statement said.

“She has continually sought opportunities to address allergy safety for children and families in our local communities, especially following the devastating findings from Benedict’s inquest.”

“Alicia’s commitment gives us hope that meaningful change can happen so no other family has to endure what we have.”

The amendments are based on recommendations from the Benedict Blythe Foundation REACT Report.

It was published in March last year based on the findings from a freedom of information request on allergies in schools to more than 20,000 English schools.

Helen and Peter added: “We are exploring every opportunity to ensure change happens, including engaging closely with the Department for Education’s consultation this autumn, and we will be raising this directly with ministers in our upcoming meetings in the coming weeks.”