Rail passengers who struggle with steps have an MP’s backing to improve access at a town station.

People with mobility problems who wish to cross to or from the westbound platform at Stamford Railway Station have three options.

They can either use a button to call the signalman at Ketton Signal Box or phone Network Rail to unlock a gate to a ‘barrow crossing’ that takes them down over the tracks rather than over the footbridge.

The barrow crossing at Stamford Railway Station. Photo: Iliffe Media

The alternative is to travel to the next station - Peterborough or Oakham - to switch directions and return to Stamford on the opposite platform.

MP for Stamford and Rutland Alicia Kearns (Con) has written to the Minister for Rail Lord Hendy to urge the Government to improve access at the station.

In a social media post she said: “The lack of step-free access at Stamford Railway Station poses a significant inconvenience and risk to disabled passengers, those with mobility constraints and visually impaired people.

The footbridge at Stamford Railway Station. Photo: Iliffe Media

“Urgent upgrades are needed for our residents as well as our tourism economy.”

In her letter to Lord Hendy, she explained: “Residents have been left deeply frustrated and inconvenienced by the poor disabled access at our station, many of whom are deterred from using the station for travel.

“Those who cannot use the footbridge have to call an operator to open a gate, before accessing a sloped path, traversing a barrow crossing, and then back up a ramp.

“The barrow crossing not only has to be supervised by rail staff, but is not level, which poses a significant danger to wheelchair-users and visually impaired people.

The barrow crossing is behind locked gates at Stamford Railway Station. Photo: Iliffe Media

“Passengers are often left with no choice but to travel onwards to Peterborough Railway Station where there is a lift, before travelling back to Stamford, an inconvenience which can add significant delays on to journey times.”

She asks Lord Hendy to ‘investigate what can be done to improve the accessibility’ including any funds for improvements.

Coun Richard Cleaver (Ind), who represents Stamford West on Lincolnshire County Council, hopes help could be on the horizon, since the Government announced on July 8 that Stamford is in line for funding that will pay for a ‘Rail Access for All’ feasibility study.

A sign on the barrow crossing gate tells potential users to contact the Ketton signalbox operator. Photo: Iliffe Media

According to Network Rail, its ‘Access for All Programme’ provides an obstacle-free accessible route to and between platforms.

At a meeting of Stamford Town Council on Monday, Coun Jonathan Waples described the Government’s feasibility process as a ‘knockout competition’ between places wanting funding, and mentioned that a public petition in Stamford might help convince Network Rail.

Discussing the issue of Stamford Railway Station being a heritage building that is difficult to change, he said: “I would have thought everyone’s patience for that sort of thing is wearing thin.

MP for Stamford and Rutland Alicia Kearns

“Stories of people going to Oakham and back or Peterborough and back show how ridiculous the situation is.”

It was pointed out at the meeting that people with pushchairs and heavy luggage may also struggle to use the footbridge.

“It’s a problem for anyone who isn’t hale and hearty, isn’t it?,” added Coun Max Sawyer.

