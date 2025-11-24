Maintenance work has been carried out at a town railway station after an MP intervened.

Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns (Con), together with Stamford Civic Society, raised concerns with East Midlands Railway and Network Rail about the work needed to conserve the Grade II* Listed railway station in Stamford.

The footbridge at Stamford Railway Station. Photo: Iliffe Media

Concerns included the decline of the waiting shelter on platform two, overhanging tree branches, and work needed to preserve the station’s footbridge.

The overhanging tree branches have now been cut back, and the painting of the woodwork on platform two will be undertaken, including the waiting room.

East Midlands Railway is working with Network Rail to assess whether it is possible to undertake painting on the exterior of the station bridge.

Mrs Kearns also raised concerns with East Midlands Railway regarding the poor condition of the bike parking and storage area at Stamford Railway Station, in addition to the limited lighting. As a result of this, East Midlands Railway has added this work to its ‘aspiration list’ for future action.

Mrs Kearns said: “Stamford Railway Station is a vital gateway for residents, commuters and visitors, so I am relieved we have secured these essential maintenance and upgrade works to protect our Grade II* Listed station and ensure it remains fit for the future.

“I am grateful for the support of Stamford Civic Society on this who do invaluable work to raise awareness of, and to assist the conservation of our listed buildings.”