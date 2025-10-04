Autumn is here, and with it the cooler days, colourful, crisp leaves, and a chance to pause and reflect after a busy summer, writes Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns (Con).

I have long campaigned to improve the safety of the A1, so I am pleased to report back that work to close the first 13 A1 central reservation crossings between Little Ponton and Colsterworth has now been completed.

Alicia Kearns, MP for Rutland and Melton. Photo: UK Parliament

I am continuing to work on the closure of the larger gaps with National Highways, including the dangerous crossings at Great Ponton, where I’ve asked all residents of the village to share their views with me by survey, which I hope you’ve received in the post. I will share the results with National Highways so you can help influence decisions on how to improve safety in your village.

Turning to news I know has concerned many residents, Stamford’s Lloyds Bank branch will be closing in early 2026. After the announcement I met with the LINK Group to discuss how we progress with establishing a Banking Hub in Stamford and there is a solid plan in place to move forward with creating one.

Our Oakham Banking Hub has been such a success, offering a cash machine and five different banks operating from the same site, and I will be working with LINK to ensure this is in place for Stamford before Lloyds Bank shuts. The Hub works by having five banks share one site. Every day you can bank with any of the five, whether it be paying in cash or needing day-to-day support. If you want to discuss something more complex, like a mortgage application, you will need to visit the Hub the day your bank is running the Hub. What’s great about Hubs is they actually increase the number of banks serving a community, so I’m really pleased a Hub is coming to Stamford and I will continue to work closely with them until it opens, just as I did in Oakham.

One concern raised with me time and time again is the need to increase the frequency of trains running between Leicester and Peterborough on the CrossCountry service. That is why together with Stamford town and Lincolnshire county councillor Kelham Cooke, I have written to CrossCountry asking them to consider increasing the service, which runs through Oakham and Stamford, to two trains per hour from the current one to give passengers the flexibility and convenience needed.

However, in order to conserve Stamford's historic railway station and its Grade II* listed station for generations to come, Network Rail also needs to undertake maintenance on the station. That’s why Stamford Civic Society and I have written to Network Rail to raise concerns about the work needed to conserve its listed status, including to preserve the waiting shelter and the footbridge. I will update you all as soon as I receive a response to both letters. Finally, I am relieved the Government has included Stamford in its review of stations which need increased accessibility. I have been raising this with Ministers for almost a year now.

At September’s Rutland County Council meeting we Conservatives brought forward a motion to limit solar saturation in our county, and to require more solar to be put on roofs, not farmland. Over half of all solar applications in our country are in Rutland and Lincolnshire.

We all want to conserve our natural heritage for the next generation, but we also recognise the importance of energy security and its tension with protecting our food security. Sadly, we had to withdraw the motion because Liberal Democrat, Labour and Independent councillors said they would not support it and offered no amendments that would make it acceptable to them. It was disappointing but we will bring back the motion again, having offered once more to accept amendments from anyone to ensure we all work together in the best interest of Rutland.