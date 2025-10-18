My team reminded me this week that there’s only 70 days to go until Christmas, and with that it’s time for one of my favourite traditions of the year – my annual Christmas card competition! writes Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns (Con).

This year's competition is open to all local primary school year groups on the theme of ‘My Perfect Christmas Tree’. I can't wait to see what wonderful designs your children come up with whether at home or at school, so please do submit entries by Friday, November 7, to my Oakham office by post or by hand and help spread the Christmas cheer. Prizes will be given for first, second and third as well as featuring on the card!

Alicia Kearns, MP for Rutland and Stamford. Image: UK Parliament

My work to improve our mobile phone coverage continues, and I’m pleased to share O2 has completed 5G upgrades to nine areas locally. In addition to this, 4G capacity upgrades have been made to O2’s Whissendine site, a new site in Edenham, and 4G and 5G upgrades to its Stamford site. VodafoneThree has also committed to resolve mobile phone connectivity issues in six areas locally, and its 5G Standalone (SA) infrastructure will be rolled out across Rutland and Stamford as part of a wider £11bn investment programme. Rest assured, I am working closely with as many mobile phone and network providers as I can to ensure our communities see real improvements.

Rutland’s ceremonial county status sadly remains at threat due to local government reorganisation proposals. I have written to the new Secretary of State and Minister for Housing, Communities and Local Government to seek assurance their predecessor’s hope to preserve Rutland’s county status will be honoured. I will continue to do all I can to ensure Rutland’s identity is not lost as collateral damage from wider reforms.

On local government reorganisation proposals, unsurprisingly Rutland County Council’s survey of residents found majority support for merging with South Kesteven, not Leicestershire – even if the question was never asked of them. I find it strange the council has said an appraisal will be commissioned ‘if we have access to all final proposals which include Rutland in sufficient time’. South Kesteven District Council has demonstrated a clear willingness, and asked consistently, to work jointly on a proposal for months without receiving a meaningful response from Rutland County Council.

Our rural police forces work tirelessly to protect our communities, however the Government’s funding decisions have pushed them to breaking point. I have called on the new Policing Minister to urgently rectify the unfair funding formula facing our forces and to act now to prevent Lincolnshire Police becoming the first police force to ever declare bankruptcy.

Down in Westminster, my amendment to force the Government to put in place statutory requirements in all schools to better protect children with allergies was kindly supported by Baroness Berridge in the House of Lords recently. It has been a joy to work on this with such strong, local women. From Helen Blythe in Stamford, to Baroness Morgan of Loughborough and Baroness Berridge from Rutland. I will continue to campaign to secure the changes needed to ensure all children are safer at school.

Last but not least, you will have seen in the news the collapse of the trial of two men for breaching the Official Secrets Act. I am deeply disappointed the Government failed to provide the Crown Prosecution Service with the evidence it needed to go to trial. Its refusal to do so is constitutionally improper and I gravely fear the message it sends to hostile states. I will not be letting this drop.