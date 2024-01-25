Anglian Water is improving a water recycling centre so harmful products don’t end up in a river.

Work on a £4.5 million project to improve the water recycling centre off Sandygate Lane in Horbling will start this month.

The project is expected to finish by summer this year.

Anglian Water

New equipment will be installed to improve the river water quality by removing phosphorous from wastewater, which will also help stop harmful algae growth.

This investment means the water entering the Ouse Mere Lode from Horbling Water Recycling Centre will be cleaner, protecting wildlife and water quality in the river.

Regan Harris, spokesperson for Anglian Water, said: “We’re really pleased that these upgrades to our water recycling centre in Horbling will help to protect nearby rivers and increase our resilience to climate change, by helping us make sure the wastewater is treated to an even higher standard than usual before it’s returned to the natural environment.

“We know how important rivers and the wider environment are to our customers and local communities.”

Anglian Water customers should not experience any disruption while the project takes place.

Anglian Water is improving three of its other water recycling centres in Little Bytham, Deeping St James and South Witham as part of the programme.

