People who fancy getting fit this year can set themselves a target at a new three-day sporting event.

The Burghley Multisport Weekend is a new venture by Pacesetter Events, which already organises The Burghley 7 run in Burghley Park, and The Dambuster Triathlon and The Vitruvian Triathlon at Rutland Water.

The weekend, from Friday, May 10, to Sunday, May 12, will include a half marathon, a 10km run, a 5km run, four distances of open water swimming, a triathlon, a longer-distance (100km) triathlon, and a sprint triathlon.

The Burghley 7 is already run by Pacesetter Events, which is introducing the Burghley Multisport Weekend this year. Pictured is Stamford Strider Neil Lakin in front of the Lion Bridge at the Burghley 7 last year. Photo: Chris Lowndes

There will also be a triathlon relay, and different combinations including duathlon (running and cycling), aquathlon (swimming and running), and aquabike (swimming and cycling).

Most events are for over 16s although events for juniors will take place.

Prices currently start from £18 for the 5km run. The half marathon is currently £30 and the standard triathlon £79.50.

More information and booking information can be found at burghleymultisportweekend.com

The Burghley 7 is on March 10 and The Dambuster Triathlon is on June 23.