A mum-of-two is continuing her mission of spreading Christmas joy to children who need it most as she launches her appeal for toy donations.

Polly Hurst, from Stamford, began collecting toys for young patients at the Amazon Children’s Ward at Peterborough City Hospital two years ago.

Since then, with the help of the local community, she has donated nearly 400 presents.

Polly Hurst with her son Caden delivering donated presents to the Amazon Children’s Ward at Peterborough City Hospital last year. Photos: Submitted

The 30-year-old hopes her efforts can once again bring smiles to children’s faces at a time when things can feel scary.

“I work for the ambulance service, so I see poorly children all year round,” said Polly.

“I understand the pressure and the emotional strain put on both the children and their parents, so this is just my way of giving back.

This is Polly's third year appealing for toy donations

“At Christmas, it’s not always simple to bring the presents the children would otherwise be receiving at home.

“It can be a scary time for both the parents and the little ones – they probably desperately want to be at home with their family, but they are at the ward for whatever reason.

“I hope that by having these donations, it brings a little bit of happiness and positivity at a time when it’s really needed.”

Polly said the hospital only allows new, tagged or unboxed toys.

Polly hopes to deliver the presents to the ward about five days before Christmas Day

Anyone wishing to make a donation can call or text Polly on 07586 825723 or message her via her Facebook page.

Alternatively, the ward has an Amazon wish list where presents can be purchased, which is also a useful source of ideas for suitable donations.

The ward accepts presents for children up to 17 years old, but Polly added that teenagers are often overlooked, so she is also asking people to consider gifts for older children.

Polly will begin collecting donations from the Stamford and Rutland area from mid-November.

She aims to deliver the presents to the ward with her son Caden about five days before Christmas Day, with the donation cut-off set for roughly 10 days before Christmas.