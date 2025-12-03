A five-year-old girl who was born with a heart defect is the inspiration for a new children’s book written by her mum.

The Superkids Club is the first book by Laura Steele, who runs Stamford children’s shop Noughts and Crosses, and Stamford illustrator Naomi Andrews.

Laura decided to get writing last December after her daughter, Piper, started school.

Laura and illustrator Naomi Andrews are considering a follow-up to their first book together. Photo: Supplied

“Although we’re really lucky that she can live a fairly normal life, when she started school, she went with a list of restrictions and things that she couldn't do,” Laura explained.

“It was really difficult explaining to her that she couldn't do certain things and obviously being four, she’s at an age where she was asking, ‘well, why can't I do that?’

“I said to my husband that it’d be really nice if there was a book I could read to her so she knows that there's nothing wrong with her, and that there are lots of other things she's very good at.”

Five pence from each sale goes to Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital. Photo: Supplied

Laura also leaned on her experience of working with SEN children as a teacher at Stamford College before she left to open the Scotgate shop last year.

The story is set around four friends who set up the Superkids Club and go on an adventure around Stamford, with each child’s particular strengths helping them complete each challenge. And the character of Lily is based on Piper.

“It's a nice heartwarming story for all children to talk about acceptance,” Laura added.

“If you may be struggling with something, then it doesn't matter because there are lots of other things that you might be good at.

Laura worked with young offenders in a prison and then taught at Stamford College before opening a shop in Stamford. Photo: Supplied

“Hopefully, it will help other children and parents that are in the same situation to give them a bit of empowerment and positivity when children are maybe feeling a bit upset by things.

“It's just about showing kids that actually they are amazing and they're all super in their own ways.”

Naomi, the talent behind Illustrations By Nomes, added black and white drawings of Stamford to add the colouring book element which also feeds into its overall message.

“Again, the idea is that every child is different, so every one of their stories will look different because they'll all colour it in in different ways,” said Laura.

“As a parent, I'm also about how many times you can get use out of things that we buy. I don't like throwaway things, so I think this ticks that sustainability and re-use box as well.”

Laura is also repaying a debt of gratitude to Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital which treated Piper for her heart defect and continue to monitor her.

“Fifty pence of every book sale goes to Great Ormond Street because without them and their expertise, I think her life might be very different,” Laura said.

“Other than routine check-ups she'll need further surgeries during her life whenever they think they want to intervene. But we're really lucky that she's thriving and giving us all the stuff of a five-year-old.”

Noughts and Crosses will host a book launch event tonight (Wednesday, December 3) from 5pm to 7pm which also features refreshments, crafts and colouring.

The book costs £8.99 and will also be available from Amazon.