A mum of two who witnessed racist language has called for more to be done to police a town’s streets on weekend nights.

Vipreet Rai, from Stamford, said hearing racist language in the street, and also being the target of it, felt like the clock was being turned back to the 1980s.

The 47-year-old, who worked in a high-earning job as a HR director for BP, moved from West London with her family four years ago for a safer and quieter life in Stamford.

Vipreet Rai is concerned about the casual use of racist language. Photo: Supplied

But she says recent incidents have left her frightened to go out alone.

“Our family were based here, so every time we visited, we thought it's idyllic and obviously the climate in London, it's competitive, it's not very safe, so we moved here,” she said.

“The children and myself, we'd never experienced racism.

“The first time there was an incident was when my husband was waiting in a queue and someone walked past and said, ‘P**i, oh, they're letting P**is in’.

“He did retaliate and was separated from the other person.”

Vipreet Rai. Photo: Supplied

Recently she confronted another man after overhearing him casually use the same phrase.

“Going past the newsagent around All Saints’ Place, I heard these two lads going, ‘let's go to the P**i shop’,” she said.

“I thought, ‘when was the last time I heard that, the 1980s?’ And that's what it reminds me of - it feels like we're going back to the 1980s.”

Then things escalated during a night out last weekend when she confronted another man she claimed had been chanting “Islamophobic slurs” in the street.

“Normally, it's a novelty being an ethnic minority here, but it was horrible,” she said.

“Really, for the first time, I did not feel like a British citizen. I felt like scum. And that's heartbreaking.”

Vipreet is proud of her British heritage and her family’s contribution to the country.

Her great grandfather fought in Flanders with the British Army during the First World War, while her grandfather was invited to settle in England from India after serving alongside British troops in the Second World War.

He even featured in a BBC Two documentary about the Sikh contribution to the British Army during the conflict.

Vipreet, a Conservative Party supporter who voted for Brexit, agrees with controlled migration, but says she has noticed a change in the national climate.

“I’m now scared to go out on my own. I had this really false sense of security in Stamford,” she said.

“I'm from West London, but I've never been affected this way. I've never heard the word P**i being said in front of me.”

She added: “Every single one of my Asian friends have said there's an undertone.

“There's a permissible undertone to say what you want and it reminds me of the 1980s, growing up in Southall.”

Vipreet would now like to see more of a police presence in the town on weekend nights out.

“I would like to see more police. It's so obvious - Friday, Saturday night, from 11pm onwards, go out there, look at the individuals and the underage drinking.

“And the business owners who are getting their pockets lined, actually need to be taking a look at the contribution they're making to the area.”