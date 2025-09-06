A group of ‘Dancing Queens’ will be remembering ‘the life and soul of every party’ when they take part in a starlight hike for charity.

Lucy Cowlishaw, 43, will be among friends and family taking part in the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice event, which they are doing in memory of her mum, Sue.

Sue stayed at the hospice at Thorpe Hall, Peterborough, on three separate occasions, spending her final days there in July 2023.

Lucy Cowlishaw, second from left, and some of the 'Dancing Queens'. Photo: Submitted

Lucy’s dad, who cared for Sue during her illness with motor neurone disease, will be cheering on his daughter at the Starlight Hike at Ferry Meadows in Peterborough, on Saturday, October 4.

“Mum was the life and soul of every party,” said Lucy, who lives in Stamford.

“She loved a glass of wine, adored her grandchildren, and was always the first on the dance floor – she was our very own Dancing Queen. That’s why we walk. To talk about her, remember her, and keep her memory alive.”

Lucy first took part in the hike in July 2023, soon after her mum died.

The Dancing Queens walking for Sue last year. Photo: Submitted

“It wasn’t sad,” she said. “It was fun, lively, and really beautiful.

“People dressed up in lights and angel wings, there were food and drink stalls, music playing.

“Even our pre-walk warm-up was hilarious – some of my friends were a bit uncoordinated, they were going right when everyone else was going left. But it was just really good fun.”

Lucy recalls the staff at the Thorpe Hall hospice as ‘incredible’ and treating her mum with dignity and kindness, while it was the first time her dad felt comfortable leaving Sue’s side.

The group are doing the Starlight Hike for Sue. Photo: Submitted

“Mum’s room had doors onto the garden, so she could see outside. It’s such a beautiful, calming place.”

At first Sue had said she wanted to die at home, but after a single day at the hospice she decided that was where she would be for the end of her six-and-a-half year battle with motor neurone disease.

“To discover that this level of specialist care was free was truly astonishing,” Lucy added. “Thanks to the hospice, mum’s last six months were far more manageable than we ever thought possible.”

Last year, flooding meant Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough had to be called off. But Lucy and her group didn’t let that stop them. “We all wore our t-shirts and light-up crowns, went to my parents' local pub, took photos and talked about Mum,” she said.

Later, they mapped a 10km walk themselves, starting at Lucy’s house, winding through Stamford and Burghley Park, and ending at the London Inn for lunch.

“We even got the kids involved” said Lucy. “It just felt right - we’d made the effort, people had sponsored us, and it was about honouring mum.”

Together, the group has raised thousands of pounds for Sue Ryder, from donations given at Sue’s funeral to Lucy’s partner running the London Marathon. But this year, Lucy says it’s more about gathering than fundraising.

“It’s not a race. You can walk a couple of kilometres or the full route. You can bring dogs. There’s music, a memory tree, and it’s all lit up – it’s really special. For me, it’s about our group, supporting my dad, remembering my mum, and just being together,” she said.

Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough starts from Ferry Meadows in Nene Park at 7pm on Saturday, October 4, and follows a beautifully lit 5k or 10k route through the park.

To register or find out more, visit: sueryder.org/StarlightPeterborough and to contribute to Lcuy’s fundraising, visit her page at tinyurl.com/LucyStarlightHike