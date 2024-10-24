It is 15 years today since a man was found brutally murdered at his home.

Despite images of a suspect having been circulated, and traces of their blood found at the scene, the crime remains unsolved - although police still hope new evidence will emerge.

Alan Wood was found with his hands bound by tape and multiple stab wounds to his head, possibly to torture him into revealing pin numbers. His bank cards were used shortly after he died, at cash points in Stamford and Bourne.

Alan Wood was 50 when he died

A post mortem examination found that after his torture, Alan’s throat was cut. A deep wound to the back of his neck also suggested an attempted decapitation.

The 50-year-old had died at his home in Lound on Saturday, October 24, 2009.

He worked at Sainsbury’s in Bourne and was a regular at The Willoughby Arms in Little Bytham, where he would sit at the bar with a pint and a packet of peanuts, reading a newspaper and chatting to friends.

Alan was a regular at The Willoughby Arms pub in Little Bytham

Although separated, Alan remained on good terms with Joanne, his wife of 17 years.

He had two sisters, and Alan’s mother Maureen lived in Stamford until her death in April last year, aged 87. On the 10th anniversary of her son’s murder, in 2019, she said she did not want to go to her grave without knowing why he was killed.

Aside from the use of his bank cards, the reason for the crime has remained a mystery. Alan had no criminal past or known enemies.

He was well liked by colleagues, who put up a reward of £40,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of his killers.

Police identified a suspect on CCTV using Alan's bank cards in Stamford and Bourne after he died

Lincolnshire Police sifted through CCTV footage from when Alan’s bank cards were used in Stamford and Bourne, and issued images of a suspect.

He is about 5ft 10ins with an unusual walk that suggests a limp, and was wearing a distinctive striped scarf.

Analysis of a shoe print found at the murder scene was narrowed down to one of two types of Converse trainers around at the time, recognisable by the brand’s star logo.

Police narrowed down a shoe print at the scene to one of two styles of Converse trainers - this is one of them

A full male DNA profile was taken from blood found at the scene that wasn’t Alan’s, and this could help convict the killer.

While there are no matches to date on the UK DNA database, or those police have been able to check overseas, if the killer is swabbed as a suspect for a new offence, his link to the crime scene in Lound will be made.

If anyone would like to come forward with potential evidence or a confession, Lincolnshire Police can be contacted via its local police stations or by calling 101.

Alan had separated from his wife Joanne but they remained on good terms

Anonymous information can be passed on by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visitwww.crimestoppers-uk.org