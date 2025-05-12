Following a Lancaster Bomber flypast the 80th anniversary of VE Day was celebrated in 1940s style.

Rutland Swing Band, The Vintage Singers and Wansford Ukulele Folk provided entertainment on Stamford Recreation Ground on Saturday.

The town council-organised event to commemorate the end of the Second World War in Europe was attended by hundreds of people, who spread picnic blankets and set up deckchairs under fluttering Union Jack flags.

Amanda Lees, Anita Hassall, Jane Vallero, Angela Summerskill, Karen Benson, Lorna Wheel and Beryl Furze from Stamford WI served tea and cakes

Some people danced to the music, while others basked in the sunshine with a cold drink, or food from the handful of stalls, which included homemade cakes.

Stamford Local History Society provided an exhibition that attracted plenty of interest, showing where public bomb shelters were located in the town, as well as retelling stories of Stamford during the Second World War, including of how a bomb landed on Cornstall Buildings in St Leonard’s Street.

And throughout the event, young members of the Stamford Air Cadets 2071 Squadron circulated among the crowds to offer help when and where it was needed.

Picnickers soaking up the sun and atmosphere

Town councillor Andy Croft said they were delighted by how many people had come along to enjoy the day, which followed the beacon lighting on Thursday

“It was a slightly larger event than we have put on in the past but it worked very well, and everyone on the town council pulled together to arrange what was a great-looking and very enjoyable day,” he said.

“We were treated to a special Lancaster flypast at the start, which included a few figure of eights, and by the evening people were in the marquee dancing to wartime songs.

“I’ve not seen so many people on the Recreation Ground, not even at Rock on the Rec.”

Laura and Nigel Webster keep their cool with an ice cream

Rock on the Rec returns this year on Sunday, July 6, with an eight-band set list.

The Vintage Singers entertained

Dressed for the event were Barbara Tyers, Janet Goose holding and Faith the dog, Steven Goose and Suzette Waldron

Jayne Riley and Catherine Gardener

Jan and Graham Lucroft dancing

