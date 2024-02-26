Villagers united for a music show, despite flooded homes.

Storm Henk left a trail of destruction after badly hitting the area on January 2 with rivers bursting their banks and homes left flooded.

One of the places worst affected was Greatford, where residents were forced to flee their homes and clean water was cut off.

Julia Titus, Ma Bessie

However, one building remained above water - the village hall.

A Live and Local show by singer Ma Bessie was scheduled to be held there just three weeks after the flood but with residents displaced, promoter Alison Horton had a difficult decision to make, stuck between postponing or proceeding with the show.

After some supportive discussion, Alison decided to trust in the resilience of the community and go ahead with the show.

Flooding in Greatford. Photo: Robin Jones

This gamble paid off with a sold-out show and an evening filled with music, dance and camaraderie.

Alison said: “Everyone I spoke to was very keen for it to carry on and for us to get together as a community and have some fun.

“On the night, everyone turned up, including many people who had been forced to find alternative accommodation away from the village.

“A number of people even bought their tickets on the night.”

Live and Local is a not-for-profit organisation which co-ordinates a rural and community touring network of more than 300 village halls and voluntary groups to enable them to deliver live performances and arts activities.

Live and Local’s Community engagement officer for Lincolnshire, Lesley Gibson, has been in awe of the community’s spirit since her first few days in the job.

She said: "Greatford was one of the first halls I visited for a show when I took up my post as it is my nearest promoter to home and I was very proud.

“The village and the hall itself are beautiful and I felt lucky to be watching in something akin to a cricket pavilion.

“Everyone was so welcoming. I'm not in the least surprised that their community spirit shines through adversity."

Julia Titus, Ma Bessie, was overwhelmed with the welcome she and her band received on the night.

She said: “The audience was amazing and so appreciative of our visit.

“It was heartbreaking to hear the stories of some of the residents that had still not been able to return to their properties and yet they still made the effort to come out for an evening of music, laughter and dancing. It was a really special evening.”

Ma Bessie’s show, After Hours, included songs from the prohibition era which often reflected the feeling that bad times should not get people down.