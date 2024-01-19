A three-day rock festival is switching venues and lining up a host of bands and other entertainment.

The Nene Valley Rock Festival will take place at Grimsthorpe Castle later this year, having launched last year at Ferry Meadows in Peterborough.

Organisers hope to make Grimsthorpe a permanent location for the event, which offers plenty of live classic rock, prog rock and blues from bands that include Darren Wharton’s Renegade, Hand of Dimes and Crow Black Chicken.

A couple of festival-goers last year

More than 40 bands have signed up to perform, and additional headline acts are being arranged.

Tony Castle, one of the event directors, said he was delighted that 15 of the bands who played at the festival last year are returning, as well as new names adding to the line up.

“We are limiting it to 1,000 tickets to ensure it’s an intimate-feeling festival at which people can see and hear the bands perform.

The Crazy World of Arthur Brown on stage at the Nene Valley Rock Festival 2023

“We’re a non-profit event and so there are opportunities for people to volunteer over the four days, which went down well last year.

“We’d really like plenty of people who are local to the area to take up these places and be able to enjoy the atmosphere while helping out.”

In addition to volunteers, the organisers are inviting traders to get in touch to sell clothing, jewellery and other non-food products that would go down well with festival-goers.

For volunteering details, tickets and information on camping, visit the festival website at www.nvrf.rocks

Papa at the Nene Valley Rock Festival 2023

Jo Ash from Derecho, who opened the Nene Valley Rock Festival 2023

Nene Valley Rock Festival will be at Grimsthorpe Castle from Thursday, September 5, to Sunday, September 8.

Four-day tickets are £149, they are £35 for under 16s, and £1 for under 10s.