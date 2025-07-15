A music festival is set to return for another year to a town centre pub - this time to raise money to help those returning from the frontline.

Glastonburghley will be raising funds to support Stamford Supports Ukraine (SSU) at The Lord Burghley, in Broad Street, Stamford, between 1pm and 11pm on Saturday (July 19).

There will be performances from local bands, including Stiff Cats, Hop Dogs and Indigo Child as well as Muddy Banks of the Wishkah, Manky Beds, Punktuation, among others.

Crowd enjoying live performances at last year's Glastonburghley

Paul Hemmings, musician and organiser, said: “My bandmates and I went to a SSU fundraiser quiz night last year and, shocked by the ongoing brutal conflict in Ukraine, we decided to use our charity event to help raise essential funds.

“This is the 11th year of Glastonburghley and we are always well supported by both local bands willing to give up their time and play, plus the generosity of Stamford folk who come down, enjoy this free event and donate to good causes.”

SSU is currently rising money to help its partner charity, Sustain Ukraine, open a small Warriors’ Retreat in the countryside south of Kyiv.

It is hoped the retreat will provide a space for those returning from the frontline to decompress and rest.

Volunteer mental health professionals will also be available on site to provide assessments, with additional support available for those suffering from PTSD.

Those unable to attend the music festival this Saturday, but who would still like to donate can do so by clicking here.

Anne-Marie Hamill, from SSU, said: “We are thrilled that Glastonburghley will be raising funds for the Warriors’ Retreat this year.

“After nearly four years of brutal war, the demand for facilities offering support to those suffering from PTSD is huge.

“This is a totally self-funded project, and we’re calling on the generosity of Stamford people to donate whatever they can – every pound helps – whether on the day or anytime through the GoFundMe page.”