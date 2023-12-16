It is lovely to see Stamford, Bourne, and our villages even more bustling ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, writes Stamford, Bourne and Grantham MP Gareth Davies (Con).

This time of year is so important for all of our local businesses, so I encourage everyone to show their support this Christmas. I was very pleased to do just this with my choice of Christmas present for the prime minister.

This year, I gave the prime minister a small present for his red fox Labrador, Nova, from Bourne and Stamford-based Sophie Allport.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak receives a gift from MP Gareth Davies

Headquartered in Bourne, and with their first shop in Stamford, Sophie Allport has been creating hand-designed homeware pieces that draw on classic British heritage since 2007.

Local businesses are the backbone of our local economy, so it was wonderful to be able to share this with the prime minister.

Like Bourne’s excellent annual Christmas fair and light switch-on celebration, Stamford also got into the Christmas spirit with local celebrations attracting the largest crowds since 2019.

While I was sadly unable to attend due to my parliamentary responsibilities, I heard from friends that proceedings in Stamford were opened with an excellent performance of our favourite Christmas carols and songs by pupils from both Malcolm Sargent Primary and St Gilbert’s School, I also know that many local students have also been taking to the stage as part of their annual nativity shows.

As I have written here before, ensuring that all of our children enjoy a happy and fulfilling education at our local schools is one of my key priorities. I am always eager to visit local schools to meet with students and school leaders, and was delighted to welcome the chairman of trustees from St Gilbert’s to Parliament recently to discuss his wonderful school.

While we have always been fortunate to have so many fantastic schools across our area, last week we heard that our schools on the whole are continuing to rise rapidly up the international rankings.

Our students are performing above the average for developed nations and, while we are focused on what more we can do, it is testament to the hard work of all involved that we are now placed sixteen and twelve places higher for maths and reading respectively.

With New Year approaching, many will be committing to do or to learn something new such as becoming fitter or even learning to swim. Swimming is a valuable life skill for people of all ages and is extremely beneficial for both our mental and physical wellbeing, so I was delighted to hear last week that pools in our area will receive significant new investment from the Government.

The Stamford Leisure Pool is set to benefit from a share of almost £350,000 as part of the Government’s Swimming Pool Support Fund. This new funding is aimed at helping with the recent rise in costs, and we have secured one of the largest shares of any constituency in the country.

Both leisure centres, alongside Bourne Leisure Centre, are key community assets for people in our towns and the surrounding villages, and I will continue to do all I can to improve and protect these services for local people.

From local shops, to schools, to swimming pools, our area has so much to offer. Not just as Christmas, but all year round!