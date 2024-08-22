GCSE results 2024: Prince William School in Oundle’s headteacher’s pride at last ever results day
A school headteacher says pupils should be proud of their ‘exceptional results’.
Prince William School in Oundle is celebrating an outstanding set of GCSE results with the school scoring an attainment 8 of 49.5, meaning the average grade is just below a grade 5.
At the school, 52% of pupils achieved English and maths at grade 5 or above and 77% at grade 4 or above.
Headteacher Elizabeth Dormor said: “Our Year 11 students should be incredibly pleased with this exceptional set of results, which demonstrate their hard work and dedication to their studies and will support them as they pursue their career aspirations or remain with us as sixth form students.
“As I begin my retirement in September, this is my final results day as headteacher of Prince William School and I am incredibly proud to see our students’ much-deserved success and wish them all the very best for the future as they continue their academic studies or follow a vocational path.
“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all our teachers for their dedication and hard work teaching and supporting all our students to achieve the best they can. They do an amazing job and are a wonderful team of staff who have been a privilege to work with.”
Among the school’s highest achievers this year are:
Lydia Burrows, who received seven grade 9s, two grade 8s and a grade 7
William Murdock, who received six grade 9s, a distinction*, a grade 6, a grade 5 and an A at AS-level
Chidubem Nnabuihe-Nwagwu, who received three grade 9s, four grade 8s, a grade 7 and a grade 6
Maria Filipiak, who received two grade 9s, five grade 8s, two grade 7s and a B at AS-level
James Morgan, who received four grade 9s, two grade 8s, three grade 7s and a grade 6
Tendai Wight-Nyamandi, who received two grade 9s, five grade 8s, a grade 7, and an A at AS-level
Ruby Lilley, who received two grade 9s, four grade 8s, and four grade 7s
Anisa Talbot, who received two grade 9s, four grade 8s, and four grade 7s
Jeanie Lee-Clark, who received four grade 9s, one grade 8, one grade 7, three grade 6s, and an A at AS-level
Ewan McIlwain, who received one grade 9, four grade 8s, four grade 7s, and an A at AS-level.