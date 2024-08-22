A school headteacher says pupils should be proud of their ‘exceptional results’.

Prince William School in Oundle is celebrating an outstanding set of GCSE results with the school scoring an attainment 8 of 49.5, meaning the average grade is just below a grade 5.

At the school, 52% of pupils achieved English and maths at grade 5 or above and 77% at grade 4 or above.

Prince William of Oundle School pupil Lydia Burrows celebrates her GCSE results

Headteacher Elizabeth Dormor said: “Our Year 11 students should be incredibly pleased with this exceptional set of results, which demonstrate their hard work and dedication to their studies and will support them as they pursue their career aspirations or remain with us as sixth form students.

“As I begin my retirement in September, this is my final results day as headteacher of Prince William School and I am incredibly proud to see our students’ much-deserved success and wish them all the very best for the future as they continue their academic studies or follow a vocational path.

Prince William of Oundle School pupil Tendai Wight-Nyamandi celebrates his GCSE results

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all our teachers for their dedication and hard work teaching and supporting all our students to achieve the best they can. They do an amazing job and are a wonderful team of staff who have been a privilege to work with.”

Prince William of Oundle School pupil Chidubem Nnabuihe-Nwagwu celebrates his GCSE results

Among the school’s highest achievers this year are:

Lydia Burrows, who received seven grade 9s, two grade 8s and a grade 7

William Murdock, who received six grade 9s, a distinction*, a grade 6, a grade 5 and an A at AS-level

Chidubem Nnabuihe-Nwagwu, who received three grade 9s, four grade 8s, a grade 7 and a grade 6

Prince William of Oundle School pupil Anisa Talbot celebrates her GCSE results

Maria Filipiak, who received two grade 9s, five grade 8s, two grade 7s and a B at AS-level

James Morgan, who received four grade 9s, two grade 8s, three grade 7s and a grade 6

Tendai Wight-Nyamandi, who received two grade 9s, five grade 8s, a grade 7, and an A at AS-level

Ruby Lilley, who received two grade 9s, four grade 8s, and four grade 7s

Anisa Talbot, who received two grade 9s, four grade 8s, and four grade 7s

Jeanie Lee-Clark, who received four grade 9s, one grade 8, one grade 7, three grade 6s, and an A at AS-level

Ewan McIlwain, who received one grade 9, four grade 8s, four grade 7s, and an A at AS-level.