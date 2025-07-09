The mother of a boy who died after he was given the wrong milk in school has spoken of the ‘devastating truth’ about what happened to her son.

A jury today returned a verdict following an eight-day inquest hearing into the death of Benedict Blythe, who was a pupil at Barnack Primary School when he died, on December 1, 2021.

Outside Peterborough Town Hall, where the inquest court had been held, Benedict’s mother Helen Blythe read a statement on behalf of his family.

Helen Blythe. Photo: Lucy Glen

She said: “Three-and-a-half years ago, we lost our son. Benedict died in a place where he should have been safe – his school.

“Since then, we’ve been left in silence — without answers, without accountability. It has taken years of painful waiting, legal processes, and relentless perseverance just to uncover the truth. And even now, the truth is devastating.

“There were critical failings from the very beginning. The investigation at the time was inadequate as the evidence needed to establish how and why he died was never obtained. Because of that, precious time was lost — and with it, opportunities to understand what happened to our son.”

Benedict Blythe, right, with his parents Helen and Pete, and younger sister Etta. Photo: supplied

She added that Benedict’s death was preventable and was caused by ‘a cascade of failures’.

She said that despite knowing Benedict had a serious allergy, no allergy plan was created by the school, the clinicians who understood his condition were not consulted by staff, and that there was no specific allergy policy in place when Benedict started school.

She added that staff directly responsible for his care were not privy to key information relating to his allergies, including how they may manifest and that they therefore misunderstood the signs of an allergic reaction, believing all symptoms had to appear before they could administer adrenaline.

“The key message is if ‘in doubt’ give adrenaline,” she said.

Benedict Blythe. Photo: supplied

“The staff responsible for his care were not given the training or support to enable them to act decisively in an emergency situation when every second mattered.

“Ultimately, Benedict’s adrenaline pens were given too late to save his life.

“There is no legislation that exists to protect children with allergies. Schools are left to interpret patchy, vague guidance and to carry life-or-death responsibility alone. This is unforgivable.

“Benedict was kind and curious, clever and gentle, full of love and full of promise. And now, in his name, we say no more children should die at school because of an allergy.”

Benedict Blythe with his younger sister, Etta. Photo: supplied

The family is calling on the Government to protect children thorugh Benedict’s Law, making it mandatory to have an allergy policy in every school, staff allergy training including how to identify signs of a reaction, and respond quickly in an emergency, and spare adrenaline allergy pens in every school

Mrs Blythe continued: “Proper oversight. Real accountability. Immediate action. We owe that to every child. Every parent who sends their child to school and trusts they’ll come home. Every child with allergy safe at school.

Benedict Blythe. Photo: supplied

“Benedict’s life mattered. His death must matter too.”