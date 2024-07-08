A mystery donor has purchased a minibus so care home residents can get out and about more easily.

The generous person behind the gift responded to a fundraising appeal at Braceborough Hall, near Stamford.

And as a result, a second-hand vehicle has been bought and refitted ready to take residents on days out.

Carol Jackson and Kay Brader with residents Audrey Smart and Jeanne Dungworth with the minibus

Carol Jackson, activities coordinator for the home, said they would be making trips to Hunstanton later this month, and had already visited the countryside around Braceborough, Easton-on-the-Hill to look at the lovely view and have a cup of tea, and Ferry Meadows Country Park in Peterborough.

“It is already benefiting our residents, by reigniting memories and sparking conversations.

“Many of those who live at Braceborough Hall grew up in or worked in the countryside, and so seeing lambs in the fields and the flora and fauna has brought back memories from the past.

“The idea of visiting Hunstanton came about when a resident said they would love to walk along the prom and have an ice cream again, just as they had in the past.”

Carol added that they were very proud of their new mode of transport and hugely grateful to the donor, who was known to them but has asked to remain anonymous.