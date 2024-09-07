A piece of art could be commissioned for the town - but details of what it is and where it will be are a mystery.

Stamford Town Council has expressed interest in taking part in a community art project, if South Kesteven District Council is successful in securing funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

To be eligible for funding of up to thousands of pounds, the town council was asked to give a location of where the artwork would go.

Stamford Town Hall

But with no further details of the size or what medium the art would be, councillors faced a dilemma.

They had planned to defer the decision until further details on the artwork could be given, but with the deadline looming a full council meeting on Tuesday last week (August 27) was the only chance to come to a decision.

The Shack, located at Stamford Recreation Ground, was put forward as a location but concerns were raised that it may only appeal to users of the facility and is not completely accessible.

Coun Joanna Winterbourne said: “I wholeheartedly agree that this is a fantastic idea but because it isn’t up to us what we want the artist to do it makes it very difficult for us to make that decision.”

It was suggested by Coun Bret Allibone that a preliminary location is given but this is changed at a later date if it is not suitable.

It was agreed the Recreation Ground as a whole would be selected as the location.

