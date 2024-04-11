The name of a retirement home complex has been set in stone - despite objections from a council.

McCarthy Stone’s new Stamford development off Priory Road, opposite Morrisons will be called Barley Ridge Gardens.

The name was inspired by the malt trade, which became one of the town’s most important trading activities in the late 17th century.

Barley Ridge Gardens, Stamford

By 1834, there were thirteen maltsters in Stamford and the trade was a contributing factor to the town’s wealth.

David Meachem, divisional sales director for McCarthy Stone, said: “We are delighted to be honouring part of Stamford’s heritage through the naming of our new retirement community and unveiling the CGI images to bring to life what it will look like once built.”

Stamford Town Council was last year asked to share its thoughts on the shortlisted names, which also included Limestone Meadow View, Chalkstone Gardens and Marblestone Grange.

Barley Ridge Gardens, Stamford

Councillors responded that the names weren’t “quite fitting to the area” and submitted their own suggestions.

However, these suggestions did not make the final cut.

The three-and-a-half storey retirement facility has been designed for people aged over 60 and will include 29 two-bedroom and 12 one-bedroom apartments, a communal lounge and roof terrace, and 31 parking spaces.







