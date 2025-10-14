A national treasure brought her walking radio show to Rutland — taking an author well-versed in the area’s footpaths along with her.

Clare Balding visited the county to record an episode of her BBC Radio 4 show Ramblings, which sees her explore new parts of the country to learn about the area and enjoy the benefits of walking.

For this latest episode, which will first air at 3pm on Thursday (October 16), Clare was joined by Stamford-based author Will Hetherington, who wrote the Will’s Walks books.

Clare Balding and Will Hetherington walked in Rutland for an episode of Ramblings on BBC Radio 4. Photo: Supplied

His four books, all about trails and pub walks in Stamford and Rutland, made Will an obvious choice of guest for the Rutland episode.

He said: “It was great to meet Clare and work with the team on producing an episode which showcases just one of many great walks in Rutland. We enjoyed six tranquil miles in the Chater Valley and had time to pop into Picks Barn Café for a quick coffee and flapjack.

“The other guests were only too pleased to see a national treasure visiting one of the area’s many brilliant young businesses.

“Walking is so good for us physically and mentally and this is something Clare has been promoting on this show for more than 20 years now, so it was a pleasure to help spread the word.”

The episode of Clare’s long-running show will be repeated at 6.07am on Saturday, October 20, and will subsequently be available on the BBC Sounds app.