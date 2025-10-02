A burial ground offering a choice of woodland or meadowland resting places has landed an award.

The Tithe Green burial site on the edge of Ketton was judged by the Association of Green Funeral Directors to offer a ‘dignified and meaningful alternative to traditional funerals’.

One of the UK’s first natural burial grounds, the 37-acre site close to the River Chater in Ketton has woodland and meadowland for burials and the interment of ashes.

Tithe Green team members Ellie Nightingale, James O’Donnell, Tracey Gelder and Tracey Byrne. Photo: Supplied

It was established in 1999 as ‘Ketton Green Burial Ground’ and is owned by James O’Donnell and his wife Helena Bloomer, who also have two similar sites, in Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.

Speaking about receiving the Best Natural Burial Ground award, James said: “We are simply delighted.

“It means so much because everything we do here at Tithe Green is about creating a gentle, natural place of rest that feels right for families and also gives something back to the environment.

“To have that recognised is incredibly special.”

Husband and wife James O'Donnell and Helena Bloomer, who own the Tithe Green natural burial site in Ketton. Photo: Supplied

The Association of Green Funeral Directors annual awards celebrate those who go the extra mile to offer compassionate and environmentally friendly choices in funerals and, at Tithe Green, judges said it reflected the team’s commitment and the trust families could places with them.

James added: “We’d like to thank everyone who has been part of the Tithe Green journey – families, friends, and our wonderful community. This award belongs to all of us.”

Families can visit their loved ones' final resting places, which can be marked with a plaque or a tree. Photo: Supplied

Natural burial can offer a less expensive funeral option for families, with a typical natural burial at Ketton costing about £2,000 compared with about £4,700, the average cost for a funeral in the UK in 2024, according to Legal & General.