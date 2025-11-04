Nearly 50 new homes could be built on the outskirts of a village if plans are approved.

Freeths LLP is seeking outline permission from South Kesteven District Council to build homes on land west of Thistleton Lane and south of Harrold Road, in South Witham.

The application also includes the demolition of the existing poultry farm building, while retaining the existing home at 10 Thistleton Lane — both of which belong to the applicant.

Nearly 50 new homes could be built in South Witham if an outline planning proposal is given the green light. Photo: Google Maps

The proposed site, which the council deemed to be ‘suitable and viable’ as a redevelopment and infill, could accommodate about 45 new homes with parking.

The development would comprise a mix of two, three and four bedroom homes, each with private gardens.

The site currently consists of agricultural land and its northern section is allocated for residential development under the council’s adopted local plan.

Entrance to Harrold Road via Thistleton Lane. Photo: Google Maps

There are no listed buildings in close proximity to the site.

The proposal has drawn objections from residents, who raised concerns about road safety, saying that more homes would result in increased traffic.

One resident asked whether any traffic-calming measures will be put in place amid worries about speeding and parking.

Land at the end of Harrold Road. Picture: Google Maps

Destruction of local wildlife habitats, loss of privacy, noise from construction, and building near a quarry have also been raised as concerns.

Another resident said: “We all moved to the country to enjoy what it has to offer and the council is losing control to protect residents.

“If feels like we are asked for our thoughts only to be discarded. One rule for the landowners and government and another for the residents.

“This village, along with others, is being overwhelmed with concrete cars, lorries, wires and smell.

A drawing of an outline planning application for about 50 new homes on land west of Thistleton Lane and south of Harrold Road, in South Witham. Photo: Clarity NS

“Biogas developments, pylons and thousands of new homes and not even the right homes. I feel frustrated and depressed by the whole thing.”

Another resident added that they see no benefit the proposed development will bring to the village, saying it will detract from the peaceful, close-knit environment they currently enjoy

“No thought is given to the existing infrastructure and the negative impact this change will have on the village as a whole,” they said. “I object to it.”

Development sites have been set out in the new local plan. Photo: iStock

New and expanded allocations are set out in the district council’s updated housing strategy, which requires at least 17,720 new homes to be delivered across the area between 2023 and 2043.

While some sites have seen their housing numbers increased, reduced, or removed, South Witham remains unchanged.

Land north of Mill Lane and High Street has been earmarked for 133 new homes, while Thistleton Lane and Mill Lane have been marked for 34 new homes.

In 2022, an outline planning application was submitted for approximately 34 homes on land south of Mill Lane.

The 2022 application and the latest proposal are both still awaiting a decision from the council.