Neighbours who live in a street plagued with traffic problems are seeking permission to drop the kerb and create off-street parking.

Planning applications have been submitted for changes outside two homes in Conduit Road, Stamford (reference numbers S25/0585 and S25/0586).

Dropping the kerb would allow the residents to create parking spaces across the front of their properties, but South Kesteven District Council must grant planning permission first.

Conduit Road, Stamford

Earlier this year Lincolnshire County Council was due to discuss the congestion caused by continuous on-street parking bays from the bottom of Conduit Road to the entrance of Stamford School swimming pool and sports centre.

Currently, the bays allow parking for up to two hours between 8am and 6pm, while residents with council permits can park there all day.

Council officers noted that the continuous 160m long parking bay did not leave space for oncoming traffic to pass, and that where the bays on both sides of the road overlap, a pinch point is created.

It was suggested that parking bays could be removed outside house numbers 34, 43, 58 and 60 to create passing places. Alternative suggestions included making parking bays exclusive to permit holders and introducing a one-way order along Conduit Road.

The council deferred making a decision to allow more work to be carried out.