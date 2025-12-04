Exciting new additions are being put in place for a much-loved Christmas attraction - ahead of this weekend’s big lights switch on.

For more than a quarter of a century Chris O’Regan and his family have been turning their Tinwell Forge home into a dazzlingly delightful local attraction, which has also raised money for good causes in recent years.

Chris O'Regan outside Tinwell Forge. Photo: Iliffe Media

Even Santa Claus will make a special appearance at the Rutland home this Sunday (December 7) from 4pm, ahead of the the official switch on at 4.30pm.

“As always there is still lots to do but we did have some decent weather on Friday so I managed to get the electrics all tested,” said Chris, 45.

“There’s a few bits to go up outside and lots to do in the grotto inside, but it’s coming together.”

The switch on has become a village tradition with residents and also people from further afield gathering to see that year’s new eye-catching display for the first time.

More than 25 years ago a young Chris convinced his parents Linda and David to give their home the festive wow factor, before the Christmas craze had really taken off in the UK.

And since then the tradition has spiralled at their Tinwell home, involving the whole community.

“Word started to spread around the village and people started to gather, so now we make the point of doing it properly,” Chris added.

Following David’s death in 2021, Chris and Linda decided to transform the former blacksmith’s forge into a grotto, where one of the new attractions will be an expanded village scene using miniature street scenes.

“There’s always new additions,” Chris added.

“We started to build a village scene in the grotto window, which we’ve now moved to different window and it’s ended up doubling in size.

“There is ice skating, a fairground and oldie worlde houses.

“I work at Nene Valley Railways as the commercial manager, so there’s also a little train in there.”

The illuminated home as also played its part in raising charity cash over the years, bringing in around £2,000 for cancer charities - a giant leap from the first year of fundraising when a tin was placed outside the front of the property and collected a single 10p piece.

This year Chris and Linda will be raising funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association after being moved by the battles of friends and family.

A JustGiving page - which saw a fantastic gift of £1,000 arrive last year - has been set up, while donations can also be made at the switch on as Linda hands out free mulled wine to revellers.

“I’ve just always loved Christmas. For me, at least, I think it’s an inclusive holiday, Chris said.

“If you’re not into the religious side you’re potentially into the family, friends and whole atmosphere that goes with it.

“There’s a lot of joy to be had around this time of year.

“Christmas lights have grown in recent years and you can drive around Stamford and see so many fantastic houses.

“People get more and more involved each year, even when we’re just putting the lights up people pass and say hello and are excited to see the lights are up for another year.

“People drive by and beep and I’m not even sure now if its people who know me or who are just excited to see the lights are going up.

“You don’t realise just how much it brightens a place up until January comes and the lights go off and all of a sudden you can’t see a thing outside as its just dark.”

Donations to the JustGiving page can be made via www.justgiving.com/page/tinwell-forge-christmas-lights-2025? while revellers are also invited to the switch on at the Stamford Road home.