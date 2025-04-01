Pupils have put down roots for a brighter future as part of a project to boost a town's green space.

More than 300 trees have been planted to replace the broken fence between the Meadows and Freemen’s Meadow in Stamford.

Stamford Town Council is leading the project and invited Malcolm Sargent Primary School pupils to pick up a spade and get their hands dirty.

Malcolm Sargent Primary School pupils took part in the tree planting on Stamford Meadows

Deeya, who is on the school’s eco-committee, said: “Trees are important as they provide oxygen to us and are home for animals.

“I’m focusing on making our world a better place with nature.”

A mixture of species were planted including yew, goat willow and dogwood, which will create a hedgeline.

The pupils were taught how to plant the trees by Stamford Town Councillors

The project is part of wider plans to boost biodiversity in Stamford, which also includes planting trees on the riverbank near Cattle Market, a wildflower meadow on land at Stamford Cemetery and putting bat and bird boxes for the cemetery, Recreation Ground and Allotments.

Stamford town councillor Amanda Wheeler (Lib Dem) was on hand to teach the children how to plant the trees. She said: “I think it’s important as they are the ones who are going to watch them grow. In fact, some of the children have been giving the trees names.

“They have shown commitment by giving up their time to help which makes it all worth it.”

Pupils Eric and Emmy planting the trees

On the same day East Mercia Rivers Trust introduced five new rubbing posts throughout The Meadows which feature aquatic creatures found in the Welland and Millstream rivers.

To use the posts, people should place a piece of paper on top of the laser-etched motif and use a pencil or crayon to shade over the area, which will reveal a drawing.

Rachel Butler, chief executive of the trust, said: “It’s important to East Mercia Rivers Trust that we inspire the future custodians of our natural environment to appreciate and understand it.

Deeya and Neve with the rubbing posts artwork

“The rubbing posts are designed to teach children about local wildlife while offering a fun, hands-on activity.”

Stamford town councillor Ed Fancourt, member of the assets committee, added: “The Meadows are a valuable community asset, and these rubbing posts are a great way for children to get outdoors, explore nature, and learn about the creatures living in our rivers.”

Pupils at Malcolm Sargent are the first to try the new rubbing posts

Stamford Town Councillor Ed Fancourt and executive director of East Mercia Rivers Trust Rachel Butler

