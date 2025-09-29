Pupils have pulled on gardening gloves for a lesson on their new allotment.

The soon-to-be green-fingered youngsters attend Ryhall Primary School, which has been allocated a plot by the village allotment association.

On Thursday (September 25), members of the school’s eco club were invited to cut the ribbon to their new outdoor space.

Youngsters enjoying their first day on the allotment. Photo: Iliffe Media

Following a warm welcome from allotmenteers, which included a slice of homemade chocolate crispy cake, headteacher, Alan Reed said: “We are so very lucky to come here to celebrate the grand opening of our very own allotment space.

“The school motto is ‘Living life in all its fullness, making memories and building futures’, and working on an allotment ticks every box.

“Here we can make lots of memories and build skills for the future.”

The official ribbon-cutting. Photo: Iliffe Media

Thanking those who set up the allotment for them, which includes raised beds, children’s-sized gardening gloves, watering cans and some plants and bulbs to get them started, Mr Reed added: “We’re not just cutting a ribbon today; we’re planting the first seeds of new happy memories.”

Nine-year-old Indie said she was excited about the new project and looking forward to growing produce they might sell outside the school.

“I’ve done some gardening before, when I helped my grandad grow tomatoes, green beans, rhubarb, potatoes and strawberries in his garden,” she said.

Ted, 10, added that they would soon be seeing flowers and produce.

Children from Ryhall Primary School give the thumbs up to their new allotment. Photo: Iliffe Media

The children's new strawberry plants are given a splash of water. Photo: Iliffe Media

“We should write down how many strawberries we can grow, and tomatoes and any vegetables, and see which does best,” he said. “We could take some photos too, to keep a record of how it is going.”

Ryhall Primary pupils are working towards gaining the Eco-Schools Green Flag, which shows they pay attention to the environment and sustainability.

Children grab handfuls of compost for their bulb-planting. Photo: Iliffe Media

Different groups of children will visit the allotment with their teachers to learn about growing flowers and produce, and it is hoped the fruits of their labour will help provide floral displays for the village church, and for events such as the harvest festival.