The introduction of a new appointment booking system has seen satisfaction rates skyrocket at a GP surgery.

Stamford Surgery say the Total Triage approach has almost doubled the number of patients who say contacting them is ‘easy’.

A new booking system has smoothed the appointments process. Image: Stamford Surgery

The scheme, which the surgery introduced in June, is designed to beat the 8am rush to book an appointment and means most patient requests are processed online before being reviewed by the on-site clinical team.

Of the 611 patients surveyed post-launch, 67% said it was ‘easy’ to contact the surgery compared to 36% before the new system came into effect.

This meant queues were not as long for people trying to get through on the phone, and even though only 37.5% of patients said their call was answered inside ten minutes, that figure was up from 21.5% a few months earlier.

Dr Gavin Cattigan, the Stamford Surgery’s lead GP, said: “Our recent reviews on the Friends and Family test and on Google have been increasingly positive since the introduction of Total Triage.

“We are pleased that this survey supports those findings.

“Our team will continue to build on the feedback that we have been given and want to say thank you to everyone who took part.”

The practice has also warned drivers not to park at the Sheepmarket Surgery or St Mary’s Medical Centre in the town unless they have an appointment.

A spokesperson said: “Recently, more non-patients have been using our car parks at both sites.

“This makes it harder for patients to find a space, especially those with mobility needs, long-term conditions, young children or planned appointments.

“Keeping these spaces available helps us provide safe, timely and accessible care for everyone.”

Anybody using the car parks must register their vehicle with reception with a maximum stay of 45 minutes, although this is extendable: “If you do visit for an appointment and your time overran the 45-minute slot please let our reception team know when you leave so we can inform the parking company to avoid you receiving a fine.”