A new bar looks set to open in Stamford.

Posters advertising the opening of JK’s Lounge have appeared in the shop windows of the former Bakehouse, in St Mary’s Street.

Bakehouse, a kitchen renovator, is now based at Glen Industrial Estate, in Essendine.

Posters advertising the opening of JK's Lounge, in St Mary's Street, Stamford, have appeared in the shop windows of the former Bakehouse. Photo: Iliffe Media

Photo: Iliffe Media

The posters say the lounge will open early next year.

A Facebook page for the business describes it as a wine bar, which will offer the ‘perfect place to chillest and socialise with friends and family’.

South Kesteven District Council received a premises licence application for JK’s Lounge on September 17, which was granted on September 30.

JK's Lounge is expected to open early next year. Photo: Iliffe Media

The business owner was contacted.