Posters advertising opening of JK’s Lounge, in St Mary’s Street, Stamford, appear on shop windows
A new bar looks set to open in Stamford.
Posters advertising the opening of JK’s Lounge have appeared in the shop windows of the former Bakehouse, in St Mary’s Street.
Bakehouse, a kitchen renovator, is now based at Glen Industrial Estate, in Essendine.
The posters say the lounge will open early next year.
A Facebook page for the business describes it as a wine bar, which will offer the ‘perfect place to chillest and socialise with friends and family’.
South Kesteven District Council received a premises licence application for JK’s Lounge on September 17, which was granted on September 30.
The business owner was contacted.