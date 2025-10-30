Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Posters advertising opening of JK’s Lounge, in St Mary’s Street, Stamford, appear on shop windows

By Martyna Wiecha
-
martyna.wiecha@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:06, 30 October 2025

A new bar looks set to open in Stamford.

Posters advertising the opening of JK’s Lounge have appeared in the shop windows of the former Bakehouse, in St Mary’s Street.

Bakehouse, a kitchen renovator, is now based at Glen Industrial Estate, in Essendine.

Posters advertising the opening of JK's Lounge, in St Mary's Street, Stamford, have appeared in the shop windows of the former Bakehouse. Photo: Iliffe Media
Posters advertising the opening of JK's Lounge, in St Mary's Street, Stamford, have appeared in the shop windows of the former Bakehouse. Photo: Iliffe Media
Photo: Iliffe Media
Photo: Iliffe Media

The posters say the lounge will open early next year.

A Facebook page for the business describes it as a wine bar, which will offer the ‘perfect place to chillest and socialise with friends and family’.

South Kesteven District Council received a premises licence application for JK’s Lounge on September 17, which was granted on September 30.

JK's Lounge is expected to open early next year. Photo: Iliffe Media
JK's Lounge is expected to open early next year. Photo: Iliffe Media

The business owner was contacted.

Business Food and Drink Human Interest Lincs Homepage Stamford Martyna Wiecha
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE