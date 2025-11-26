A new book could help balance the Christmas calories and provide a perfect gift.

Stamford River Walks, written by local author Will Hetherington, features five scenic strolls around the rivers Welland and Gwash, ranging from two-and-a-quarter miles to six miles.

The book is a Stamford Town Council and East Mercia Rivers Trust venture, with all profits going to the Stamford Mayor’s Charities: MindSpace Stamford, George's Food Hub and 2nd Stamford Scouts.

Author Will Hetherington. Photo: Submitted

Will, who has already written four walking books for the Stamford and Rutland area, said: “We are blessed in this beautiful old stone town to have the river Welland offering plenty of walking opportunities, either on the town meadows or slightly further afield.

“Meanwhile, the Gwash and the Millstream both link to the Welland and add another dimension to our waterways.”

He added that, whether planning to walk for 20 minutes or two hours, people can use it to get out and explore the area.

The Stamford River Walks book is priced £5

All the river walks are circular and start and end in Stamford, visiting nearby villages such as Uffington, Easton-on-the-Hill, Ryhall and Belmesthorpe.

Copies of the book, priced £5, will be on sale at the Christmas market in Stamford on Sunday, and at Stamford Town Hall in St Mary’s Hill.